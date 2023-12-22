Italy’s steel imports from non-EU countries fall slightly in Jan-Oct, exports rise

Friday, 22 December 2023 15:09:36 (GMT+3) | Brescia

According to data released by the Italian steel producers association Federacciai, steel trade between Italy and non-EU countries (excluding the UK) in the January-October period this year continued its previous trends: imports fell but exports increased.

In particular, in the given period Italy imported 9.577 million mt from non-EU countries, down by 0.3 percent compared to the same period in 2022. Exports, on the other hand, amounted to 2.729 million mt, up by 4.3 percent year on year.

Looking closer, in the January-October period this year, imports of long products decreased by 13.5 percent compared to January- October of 2022, whereas imports of flat products fell by 1 percent year on year. As for specific products, other beams imports grew by 71.4 percent. In the first ten months of the year, rebar imports rose by 20 percent, while wire rod imports went from 299,000 mt to 232,000 mt, showing a year-on-year decrease of 22.4 percent. Merchant bar imports fell by 11.5 percent, decreasing from 234,000 mt to 207,000 mt year on year. As for flat products, it is worth saying that imports of cold rolled sheets fell by 43.5 percent, while imports of organic-coated sheets fell by 46.4 percent year on year.

Exports for long products were up by 27.8 percent, whereas flats exports were up by 0.9 percent, year on year. In particular, rails and rigging were up by 103.6 percent, parallel-flanged beams by 133.3 percent, other beams by 250 percent, rebar by 53.8 percent and wire rod exports by 33.5 percent. H-beams fell by 53.3 percent, whereas merchant bars fell from 118,000 mt in January-October 2022 to 97,000 mt in the same period in 2023, decreasing by 17.8 percent. As for flats, exports saw a downtrend for coils (-50 percent) and chrome sheets (-75 percent). Hot rolled sheets and wide plates showed an uptrend, namely, increasing by 35.5 percent for a total of 267,000 mt, versus 197,000 mt in the same period of 2022.

1st manufacturing products recorded a 16.4 percent increase in imports and a 4.8 percent decrease in exports. On the other hand, 2nd manufacturing products recorded a 21.2 percent decrease in imports and a 3.3 percent decrease in exports.

Import-export data for January-October this year are shown in the table below (in 000/mt):

Product Non-EU imports Non-EU exports Balance Jan-Sep 2022 Jan-Sep 2023 Y-o-y

change (%) Jan-Sep 2022 Jan-Sep 2023 Y-o-y

change (%) Jan-Sep 2022 Jan-Sep 2023 Ingots and semi-finished products 2,449 2,513 2.6 179 203 13.4 -2,270 -2,310 Longs 614 531 -13.5 511 653 27.8 -103 122 Flats 6,024 5,965 -1 658 664 0.9 -5,366 -5,301 1st manufacturing products 421 490 16.4 1,145 1,090 -4.8 724 600 2nd manufacturing products (*) 99 78 -21.2 123 119 -3.3 24 41 TOTAL 9,607 9,577 -0.3 2,616 2,729 4.3 -6,991 -6,848

(*) Heavy structural shapes and scaffolding material, welded sections, pipe fittings, flanges, checker plate, grit and powder.