Italy’s steel imports and exports for non-EU countries in Jan-Nov follow previous trends

Friday, 19 January 2024 13:48:06 (GMT+3) | Brescia

According to data released by the Italian steel producers association Federacciai, steel trade between Italy and non-EU countries (excluding the UK) in the January-November period of 2023 continued their previous trends, with a slight decline in imports and an increase in exports.

In particular, Italy imported 10.074 million mt from non-EU countries, down by 1.9 percent compared to the same period in 2022. Exports, on the other hand, amounted to 3.021 million mt, up by 4.9 percent year on year.

Looking closer, imports of long products decreased by 13.6 percent compared to the January-November period of 2022, whereas imports of flat products fell by 2.3 percent. As for single products, rebar imports were up 25 percent in the first 11 months of 2023, whereas seamless pipe imports grew by 30.9 percent. Forged bar imports (excluding semi-products) were up by 160.6 percent. Wire rod imports, on the other hand, were down by 24.7 percent in the same period, amounting to 324,000 mt, from 244,000 mt in the same period of the previous year. Cold rolled sheets were down 40.2 percent, whereas both chrome sheets and organic-coated sheets were down by 44.0 percent. At last, imports of cold rolled strips were down by 40.0 percent year on year.

In the given period, exports of long products were up by 28.0 percent, whereas flats exports were up by 1.5 percent. In particular, exports of rails and rigging were up by 121.4 percent, exports of parallel-flanged beams rose by 120.0 percent, exports of other beams were up by 242.9 percent, rebar exports rose by 48.3 percent and wire rod exports were up by 31.9 percent, year on year. Chrome sheet exports fell by 80.0 percent and welded pipe exports declined by 9.8 percent to 295,000 mt.

1st manufacturing products recorded a 16.7 percent increase in imports and a 4.1 percent decrease in exports. On the other hand, 2nd manufacturing products recorded a 19.6 percent decrease in imports and a 2.2 percent decrease in exports.

Import-export data for the January-November period of last year are shown in the table below (000/t):

Product Non-EU imports Non-EU exports Balance Jan-Nov 2022 Jan-Nov 2023 Y-o-y

change (%) Jan-Nov 2022 Jan-Nov 2023 Y-o-y

change (%) Jan-Nov 2022 Jan-Nov 2023 Ingots and semi-finished products 10,161 9,988 -1.7 2,744 2,889 5.3 -7,417 -7,099 Longs 648 560 -13.6 557 713 28.0 -91 153 Flats 6,375 6,231 -2.3 718 729 1.5 -5,657 -5,502 1st manufacturing products 449 524 16.7 1,261 1,209 -4.1 812 685 2nd manufacturing products (*) 107 86 -19.6 135 132 -2.2 28 46 TOTAL 10,268 10,074 -1.9 2,879 3,021 4.9 -7,389 -7,053

(*) Heavy structural shapes and scaffolding material, welded sections, pipe fittings, flanges, checker plate, grit and powder.