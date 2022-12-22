Italy’s steel imports and exports from non-EU countries down in January-October

Thursday, 22 December 2022 11:57:00 (GMT+3) | Brescia

In the January-October period this year, Italy’s steel imports from non-European Union (EU) countries totaled 9.601 million metric tons, down 1.8 percent, while its steel exports to non-EU destinations amounted to 2.589 million metric tons, down 5.9 percent, both year on year, as per the data issued by the Italian steel producers association Federacciai.

In particular, in the given period imports of long products from non-EU countries increased by 32.7 percent year on year. Rebar imports rose by 400 percent year on year to 20,000 metric tons, while merchant bar imports increased by 60.3 percent to 234,000 metric tons.

Italy’s flat steel imports from non-EU countries in the same period increased by 5.3 percent. Among the most imported flat steel products were coils (2,944,000 mt, down 12.3 percent), cold rolled plate (1,063,000 mt, up 27.3 percent), hot dip galvanized plate (754,000 mt, up 10.7 percent), and electrical sheets (397,000 mt, up 93.7 percent).

Concerning Italian’s steel exports to non-EU countries in the January-October period this year, long products exports declined by 26.6 percent, while flat product exports decreased by 21.4 percent, year on year. In particular, exports of wide flange beams moved down by 62.5 percent to 15,000 mt, parallel flange beam exports declined by 47.1 percent to 9,000 mt, and flat bar exports fell by 34.4 percent to 21,000 mt.

Furthermore, black plate exports fell by 66.7 percent to 1,000 mt, electro-galvanized plate exports declined by 57.1 percent to 6,000 mt, and chrome plate exports moved down by 42.9 percent to 4,000 mt, all year on year.

Lastly, in the January-October period, Italian seamless pipes imports from non-EU sources amounted to 117,000 mt, while welded pipes imports totaled 129,000 mt, respectively increasing by 21.9 percent and 2.4 percent. Seamless pipes exports increased by 75.3 percent to 340,000 mt, while welded pipes moved up by 19.7 percent to 285,000 mt, year on year.

The details are presented in the following table, with units of measurement in thousand metric tons.

Products Imports non-EU Exports non-EU Balance Jan-Oct 2021 Jan-Oct 2022 Y-o-y change (%) Jan-Oct 2021 Jan-Oct 2022 Y-o-y change (%) Jan-Oct 2021 Jan-Oct 2022 Ingots and semi-finished products 3,160 2,448 -22.5 217 177 -18.4 -2,943 -2,271 Long products 462 613 +32.7 688 505 -26.6 226 -108 Flat products 5,719 6,021 +5.3 826 649 -21.4 -4,893 -5,372 1st manufacturing products (*) 366 420 +14.8 901 1,136 +26.1 535 716 2nd manufacturing products (**) 72 99 +37.5 118 122 +3.4 46 23 TOTAL 9,779 9,601 -1.8 2,750 2,589 -5.9 -7,029 -7,012

(*) Seamless pipes, welded pipes, forged bars, cold drawn sections, and bars, drawn wire, cold rolled strips, welded sections, drawn wire.

(**) Flanges, pipe fittings, mining sections, diamond plates, pig iron powder.