Italy’s steel imports from non-EU countries up 12.5% in January-August

Thursday, 20 October 2022 16:08:35 (GMT+3) | Brescia

In the January-August period this year, Italy’s steel imports from non-European Union (EU) countries totaled 8.202 million metric tons, up 12.5 percent, while its steel exports to non-EU destinations amounted to 2.057 million metric tons, down eight percent, both year on year, as per the data issued by the Italian steel producers association Federacciai.

In particular, in the given period imports of long products from non-EU countries increased by 35.2 percent year on year. Rebar imports rose by 100 percent year on year to 8,000 metric tons, while merchant bar imports increased by 74.5 percent to 192,000 metric tons.

Italy’s flat steel imports from non-EU countries in the same period increased by 25.6 percent. Among the most imported flat steel products were coils (2,577,000 mt, up 3.8 percent), cold rolled plate (921,000 mt, up 62.4 percent), hot dip galvanized plate (669,000 mt, up 44.8 percent), and electrical sheets (315,000 mt, up 95.7 percent).

Concerning Italian’s steel exports to non-EU countries in the January-August period this year, long products exports declined by 26.3 percent, while flat product exports decreased by 24 percent, year on year. In particular, exports of wide flange beams moved down by 62.2 percent to 14,000 mt, parallel flange beam exports declined by 46.2 percent to 7,000 mt, and flat bar exports fell by 35.7 percent to 18,000 mt.

Furthermore, electro-galvanized plate exports declined by 66.7 percent to 4,000 mt, black plate exports fell by 50 percent to 1,000 mt, and hot dip galvanized plate moved down by 48.4 percent to 83,000 mt, all year on year.

Lastly, in the January-August period, Italian seamless pipes imports from non-EU sources amounted to 82,000 mt, while welded pipes imports totaled 105,000 mt, respectively increasing by 12.3 percent and one percent. Seamless pipes exports increased by 78.4 percent to 289,000 mt, while welded pipes moved up by 14.4 percent to 222,000 mt, year on year.

The details are presented in the following table, with units of measurement in thousand metric tons.

Products Imports non-EU Exports non-EU Balance Jan-Aug 2021 Jan-Aug 2022 Y-o-y change (%) Jan-Aug 2021 Jan-Aug 2022 Y-o-y change (%) Jan-Aug 2021 Jan-Aug 2022 Ingots and semi-finished products 2,454 2,128 -13.3 185 129 -30.3 -2,269 -1,999 Long products 352 476 +35.2 559 412 -26.3 207 -64 Flat products 4,137 5,197 +25.6 672 511 -24 -3,465 -4,686 1st manufacturing products (*) 294 322 +9.5 723 905 +25.2 429 583 2nd manufacturing products (**) 56 79 +41.1 97 100 +3.1 41 21 TOTAL 7,293 8,202 +12.5 2,236 2,057 -8 -5,057 -6,145

(*) Seamless pipes, welded pipes, forged bars, cold drawn sections, and bars, drawn wire, cold rolled strips, welded sections, drawn wire.

(**) Flanges, pipe fittings, mining sections, diamond plates, pig iron powder.