UK’S TRA proposes safeguard extension for 15 steel product categories for further two years

Thursday, 22 February 2024 11:10:54 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The UK’s Trade Remedies Authority (TRA) has proposed to extend the safeguard measures on 15 categories of steel products for a further two years from June 30, 2024, until June 30, 2026, to protect the country’s steel industry from surges in imports.

According to the findings of its review which was initiated in September last year, the TRA found that imports would be likely to increase if the safeguard measures were to expire. The review also found that it is likely that serious injury would recur to UK producers across all 15 categories of steel products if the safeguard measures were to be removed.

The products subject to the review included HRC, CRC, metallic coated sheet, organic coated sheet, tin mill products, quarto plates, merchant bars and light sections, rebar, wire rod, angles, sections, railway material, gas pipes, hollow sections and large welded tubes.

In 2022, the UK extended safeguard measures on five product categories of steel for two years from July 1, 2022, until June 30, 2024, in light of the findings of the TRA, as SteelOrbis previously reported.