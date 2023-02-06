﻿
UK’S TRA proposes extension of AD duties on heavy plate from China

Monday, 06 February 2023
       

The UK’s Trade Remedies Authority (TRA) has announced the interim findings of its transition review of the antidumping duties (AD) on certain heavy plate of non-alloy or other alloy steel imported from China

The TRA has found that, if the antidumping duties on heavy plate from China were removed, dumping and injury to UK producers would likely recur, and maintaining the measures will benefit UK producers. 

The authority has proposed to extend the current measures of ranging from 65.1 percent to 73.7 percent for five years until March 1, 2027 covering all products imported under the commodity codes 72 08 51 20 10, 72 08 51 91 10, 72 08 51 98 10, 72 08 52 91 10, 72 08 90 20 10, 72 08 90 80 20, 72 25 40 40 00, 72 25 40 60 10, and 72 25 99 00 45. 


