US cut-length plate imports down 3.7 percent in March

Friday, 26 April 2024 19:49:42 (GMT+3)
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cut-length plate totaled 55,633 mt in March 2024, down 3.7 percent from February and down 1.4 percent from March 2023 levels. By value, cut-length plate imports totaled $69.1 million in March 2024, compared to $63.5 million in February and $78.9 million in March 2023.

The US imported the most cut-length plate from South Korea in March, with 22,667 mt, compared to 16,908 mt in February and 21,359 mt in March 2023. Other top sources of imported cut-length plate in March include Canada, with 18,727 mt; Australia, with 25,972 mt; and Sweden, with 1,143 mt.


