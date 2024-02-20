US cut-length plate imports up 23.8 percent in December

﻿
Tuesday, 20 February 2024
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cut-length plate totaled 41,935 mt in December 2023, up 23.8 percent from November and up 60.7 percent from December 2022 levels. By value, cut-length plate imports totaled $57.7 million in December 2023, compared to $45.7 million in November and $40.8 million in December 2022.

The US imported the most cut-length plate from South Korea in December, with 18,516 mt, compared to 16,877 mt in November and 3,938 mt in December 2022. Other top sources of imported cut-length plate in December include Canada, with 17,073 mt; and Australia, with 3,494 mt.


