US cut-length plate exports down 20.8 percent in December

Tuesday, 13 February 2024 20:31:02 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cut-length plate totaled 93,075 mt in December 2023, down 20.8 percent from November and down 19.1 percent from December 2022. By value, cut-length plate exports totaled $98.8 million in December, compared to $130.9 million in the previous month and $135.1 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most cut-length plate to Mexico in December with 41,158 mt, compared to 51,607 mt in November and 52,013 mt in December 2022. Other top destinations included Canada, with 15,131 mt; and Australia, with 6,287 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US cut-length plate exports in December.