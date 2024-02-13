US cut-length plate exports down 20.8 percent in December

﻿
According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cut-length plate totaled 93,075 mt in December 2023, down 20.8 percent from November and down 19.1 percent from December 2022. By value, cut-length plate exports totaled $98.8 million in December, compared to $130.9 million in the previous month and $135.1 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most cut-length plate to Mexico in December with 41,158 mt, compared to 51,607 mt in November and 52,013 mt in December 2022. Other top destinations included Canada, with 15,131 mt; and Australia, with 6,287 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US cut-length plate exports in December.


