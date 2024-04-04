﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US plates in coil imports down 52.8 percent in February

Thursday, 04 April 2024 19:19:57 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of plates in coil totaled 58,298 mt in February 2024, down 52.8 percent from January and down 44.8 percent from February 2023 levels. By value, plates in coil imports totaled $56.5 million in February 2024, compared to $113.9 million in January and $85.1 million in February 2023.

The US imported the most plates in coil from Canada in February, with 31,639 mt, compared to 65,002 mt in January and 59,243 mt in February 2023. Other top sources of imported plates in coil in February include Mexico, with 17,750 mt; Sweden, with 1,893 mt; Germany, with 1,772 mt; and South Korea, with 1,562 mt.


Tags: Plate Flats US North America Trading Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 14, 2024

04 Apr | Flats and Slab

Romania's flats traders cut HRS prices, mill’s prices stable

04 Apr | Flats and Slab

US spot market plate prices steady week-on-week

03 Apr | Flats and Slab

Japan’s steel exports up 0.4 percent in January-February

02 Apr | Steel News

Shagang Group cuts local steel plate price by RMB 200/mt for April

02 Apr | Flats and Slab

Ex-China steel plate prices move down further

01 Apr | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 13, 2024

28 Mar | Flats and Slab

Mexican steel plate consumption decreases 4.1 percent in January

28 Mar | Steel News

US ITC votes to maintain AD order on clad steel plate imports from Japan

28 Mar | Steel News

Turkey’s plate prices fall amid lower HRC prices, weaker demand

27 Mar | Flats and Slab