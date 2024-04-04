US plates in coil imports down 52.8 percent in February

Thursday, 04 April 2024 19:19:57 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of plates in coil totaled 58,298 mt in February 2024, down 52.8 percent from January and down 44.8 percent from February 2023 levels. By value, plates in coil imports totaled $56.5 million in February 2024, compared to $113.9 million in January and $85.1 million in February 2023.

The US imported the most plates in coil from Canada in February, with 31,639 mt, compared to 65,002 mt in January and 59,243 mt in February 2023. Other top sources of imported plates in coil in February include Mexico, with 17,750 mt; Sweden, with 1,893 mt; Germany, with 1,772 mt; and South Korea, with 1,562 mt.