US plates in coil exports up 29.4 percent in January

Monday, 18 March 2024 21:16:38 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of plates in coil totaled 36,367 mt in January 2024, up 29.4 percent from December and up 32.1 percent from January 2023. By value, plates in coil exports totaled $38.5 million in January, compared to $29.4 million in the previous month and $29.4 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most plates in coil to Mexico in January with 24,338 mt, compared to 21,808 mt in December and 18,581 mt in January 2022. Other top destinations included Canada, with 11,791 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US plates in coil exports in January.