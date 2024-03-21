﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US cut-length plate imports up 46.9 percent in January

Thursday, 21 March 2024 19:10:38 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cut-length plate totaled 61,589 mt in January 2024, up 46.9 percent from December and up 36.9 percent from January 2023 levels. By value, cut-length plate imports totaled $77.1 million in January 2024, compared to $57.7 million in December and $71.6 million in January 2023.

The US imported the most cut-length plate from Canada in January, with 23,381 mt, compared to 17,073 mt in December and 20,414 mt in January 2023. Other top sources of imported cut-length plate in January include South Korea, with 21,177 mt; Australia, with 6,060 mt; Italy, with 3,648 mt; and Sweden, with 2,484 mt.


Tags: Plate Flats US North America Trading Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 12, 2024

21 Mar | Flats and Slab

US plate spot market prices tick downward

20 Mar | Flats and Slab

China’s steel sheet and plate exports up 49.7 percent in Jan-Feb

19 Mar | Steel News

US plates in coil exports up 29.4 percent in January

18 Mar | Steel News

Ex-China steel plate prices continue their downtrend

18 Mar | Flats and Slab

Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments up 3.6 percent in January from December

18 Mar | Steel News

Dillinger to supply first carbon-reduced heavy plate to Denmark’s Ørsted

18 Mar | Steel News

Brazilian heavy plate exports decline again in February

14 Mar | Steel News

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 11, 2024

14 Mar | Flats and Slab

Stocks of main finished steel products in China up 4.0 percent in early March

14 Mar | Steel News