US cut-length plate imports up 46.9 percent in January

Thursday, 21 March 2024 19:10:38 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cut-length plate totaled 61,589 mt in January 2024, up 46.9 percent from December and up 36.9 percent from January 2023 levels. By value, cut-length plate imports totaled $77.1 million in January 2024, compared to $57.7 million in December and $71.6 million in January 2023.

The US imported the most cut-length plate from Canada in January, with 23,381 mt, compared to 17,073 mt in December and 20,414 mt in January 2023. Other top sources of imported cut-length plate in January include South Korea, with 21,177 mt; Australia, with 6,060 mt; Italy, with 3,648 mt; and Sweden, with 2,484 mt.