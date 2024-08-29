US plates in coil imports down 23.2 percent in June from May

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of plates in coil totaled 72,013 mt in June 2024, down 23.2 percent from May and down 42.7 percent from June 2023 levels. By value, plates in coil imports totaled $66.9 million in June 2024, compared to $87.7 million in May and $130.8 million in June 2023.

The US imported the most plates in coil from Canada in June with 45,939 mt, compared to 49,367 mt in May and 72,476 mt in June last year. Other top sources of imported plates in coil in June include Mexico, with 8,549 mt; South Korea, with 6,387 mt; the Netherlands, with 4,854 mt; France, with 3,752 mt; and Sweden, with 1,095 mt.