US plates in coil exports up 14.6 percent in February

Tuesday, 16 April 2024 20:43:48 (GMT+3)
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of plates in coil totaled 41,774 mt in February 2024, up 14.6 percent from January and but up 37.2 percent from February 2023. By value, plates in coil exports totaled $46.6 million in February, compared to $38.5 million in the previous month and $37.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most plates in coil to Mexico in February with 29,143 mt, compared to 24,338 mt in January and 27,865 mt in February 2022. Other top destinations included Canada, with 12,285 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US plates in coil exports in February.


