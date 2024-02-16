US plates in coil exports up 0.7 percent in December

Friday, 16 February 2024 21:13:04 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of plates in coil totaled 28,190 mt in December 2023, up 0.7 percent from November but up 32.4 percent from December 2022. By value, plates in coil exports totaled $29.4 million in December, compared to $28.4 million in the previous month and $18.7 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most plates in coil to Mexico in December with 21,808 mt, compared to 18,745 mt in November and 8,796 mt in December 2022. Other top destinations included Canada, with 6,066 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US plates in coil exports in December.