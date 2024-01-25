US cut-length plate imports down 48.8 percent in November

Thursday, 25 January 2024 23:17:10 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cut-length plate totaled 38,862 mt in November 2023, down 48.8 percent from October and down 32.5 percent from November 2022 levels. By value, cut-length plate imports totaled $45.7 million in November 2023, compared to $95.7 million in October and $75.1 million in November 2022.

The US imported the most cut-length plate from Canada in November, with 16,877 mt, compared to 18,495 mt in October and 10,740 mt in November 2022. Other top sources of imported cut-length plate in November include Malaysia, with 7,581 mt; South Korea, with 4,152; and Sweden, with 3,428 mt.