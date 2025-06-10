UK launches antidumping probe on HR steel plate from S. Korea

The UK’s Trade Remedies Authority (TRA) has announced that it has launched an antidumping investigation into imports of hot rolled steel plate from South Korea. The investigation will cover the period between April 1, 2024, and March 31, 2025.

Accordingly, the investigation was launched upon the complaint made by Spartan UK Ltd., claiming that the given products from South Korea were sold at dumped prices, thereby causing material injury to the domestic industry.

According to the TRA’s initial analysis, imports of hot rolled steel plate from South Korea increased from around 14,000 mt in 2021 to more than 40,000 mt last year.

The products currently fall under the codes 7208 5120, 7208 5191, 7208 5198, 7208 5210, 7208 5291, 7208 5299, 7208 9020, 7208 9080, 7210 9030, 7225 4040, and 7225 4060.