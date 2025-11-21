 |  Login 
Ponant Explorations to build future vessels with ArcelorMittal’s low-carbon steel

Friday, 21 November 2025 15:07:23 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Australia-based Ponant Explorations Group has taken a major step in its plan to build near-zero-emission cruise vessels, signing a memorandum of understanding with ArcelorMittal to incorporate the steelmaker’s XCarb® recycled and renewably produced low-carbon steel into its future fleet. The partnership strengthens the company’s Swap2Zero program, which aims to develop the first near-zero-emission ocean-going cruise vessel and targets more than an 80 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

Under the MoU, Ponant Explorations Group and ArcelorMittal will collaborate on the use of XCarb® low-carbon heavy steel plates, produced at ArcelorMittal’s facility in Gijón, Spain. The long-term ambition is to construct entire vessel hulls using XCarb® steel. ArcelorMittal now guarantees availability of these plates across a wide range of grades and dimensions, supported by independently verified environmental product declarations (EPDs).

Advancing circularity and end-of-life recycling

Ponant Explorations Group will additionally work with its global network of shipyards to promote the adoption of XCarb® steel wherever feasible, supporting its transition toward lower-emission vessel construction.

In parallel with vessel construction, the parties will explore the development of a traceability system that would allow steel used in the vessels to be recovered and recycled at the end of their operational life. This aligns with circular-economy principles and reinforces sustainable resource management throughout the ship’s lifecycle.


Tags: Plate Flats Australia Oceania Shipbuilding Decarbonization ArcelorMittal 

