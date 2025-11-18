China’s steel sheet/plate exports down 3.5 percent in January-October 2025

China’s steel sheet/plate exports totaled 60.45 million mt in the January-October period this year, down 3.5 percent year on year, according to the Chinese customs authorities.

In October alone, China exported 5.97 million mt of steel sheet/plate, down 22.6 percent year on year, while decreasing by 6.7 percent month on month.

In October, China’s HRC export prices moved down first but edged up before the end of the month, with the highest price level during the month at $480/mt FOB on average from large mills seen during October 1-13, and with the lowest level at $473/mt FOB observed on October 17-27, according to SteelOrbis’ data.

Market participants think the easing of trade tensions between China and the US may create favorable conditions for a recovery in exports in November and December, which would exert a positive impact on China’s HRC exports.