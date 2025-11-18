 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > China’s...

China’s steel sheet/plate exports down 3.5 percent in January-October 2025

Tuesday, 18 November 2025 10:26:19 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

China’s steel sheet/plate exports totaled 60.45 million mt in the January-October period this year, down 3.5 percent year on year, according to the Chinese customs authorities.

In October alone, China exported 5.97 million mt of steel sheet/plate, down 22.6 percent year on year, while decreasing by 6.7 percent month on month.

In October, China’s HRC export prices moved down first but edged up before the end of the month, with the highest price level during the month at $480/mt FOB on average from large mills seen during October 1-13, and with the lowest level at $473/mt FOB observed on October 17-27, according to SteelOrbis’ data.

Market participants think the easing of trade tensions between China and the US may create favorable conditions for a recovery in exports in November and December, which would exert a positive impact on China’s HRC exports.


Tags: Plate Flats China Southeast Asia Steelmaking Steel Futures 

Similar articles

Ex-China steel plate prices stable, outlook improves amid futures recovery

17 Nov | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 46, 2025

13 Nov | Flats and Slab

Exports of heavy plates from Brazil increase in October

13 Nov | Steel News

Philippines lifts import tariff on tin mill black plate

12 Nov | Steel News

Ex-China steel plate prices move sideways

10 Nov | Flats and Slab

Plate demand remains moderate in Turkey, offer levels relatively stable

07 Nov | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 45, 2025

06 Nov | Flats and Slab

Ex-China steel plate prices remain stable

03 Nov | Flats and Slab

Japan’s steel exports down 4.3 percent in January-September 2025

31 Oct | Steel News

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 44, 2025

30 Oct | Flats and Slab

Marketplace Offers

Chequered Sheet
Thickness:  2 - 10 mm
Width:  600 - 1,300 mm
Length:  1,500 - 4,000 mm
St 37-2 DIN 17100
MUTAS DEMIR CELIK SAN TIC .A.S.
View Offer
Printed Sheet-Pressure Sheets
Thickness:  0.5 - 2 mm
Width:  600 - 1,200 mm
Length:  400 mm
MUTAS DEMIR CELIK SAN TIC .A.S.
View Offer
Hot Rolled Plate
Thickness:  6 - 12 mm
Width:  1,000 - 1,500 mm
Length:  6,000 - 12,000 mm
DAVUTOĞLU METAL MAK. İNŞ. SAN. TİC. LTD ŞTİ.
View Offer