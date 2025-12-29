US cut-length plate imports up 2.3 percent in August 2025 from July

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cut-length plate totaled 51,270 mt in August 2025, up 2.3 percent from July and up 66.3 percent from August 2024 levels. By value, cut-length plate imports totaled $42.9 million in August 2025, compared to $43.7 million in July and $40.4 million in August 2024.

The US imported the most cut-length plate from Brazil in August with 20,202 mt compared to 4,963 mt in July. Other top sources of imported cut-length plate in August include South Korea with 15,907 mt, Canada with 8,218 mt, Malaysia with 2,763 mt, Sweden with 2,462 mt and Slovenia with 1,203 mt.