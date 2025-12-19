 |  Login 
JFE Steel develops 130 mm steel plate for offshore wind power structures

Friday, 19 December 2025 15:42:25 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Japanese steelmaker JFE Steel has announced that it has developed a steel plate with a maximum thickness of 130 mm for use in offshore wind power generation support structures, including monopiles, jackets and wind turbine towers.

The product has successfully completed a performance evaluation by Japan’s ministry of economy, trade and industry, allowing the use of steel materials exceeding 100 mm in thickness in domestic offshore wind power projects.

Technical specifications and product range

JFE Steel stated that the newly developed plate offers the same strength level as JIS SM520, a grade widely used in wind power generation support structures.

The product has been incorporated into the company’s J-TerraPlate® lineup, which consists of large and heavy steel plates specifically designed for wind power applications. This addition expands the range of domestic materials available for large-scale offshore wind projects.

Efficiency gains for wind power construction

By enabling the use of thicker steel plates, the new product is expected to significantly reduce welding volumes and associated man-hours, improving construction efficiency.

According to JFE Steel, these reductions will enhance overall project economics for offshore wind installations, supporting faster deployment and cost optimization as Japan scales up its offshore wind power capacity.


