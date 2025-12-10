 |  Login 
Exports of heavy plates from Brazil decline in November 2025

Wednesday, 10 December 2025 10:05:17 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

Brazil exported 11,900 mt of heavy plates in November, against 21,000 mt October, according to SISCOMEX.

The exports of November were destined to South America (11,700 mt at $677/mt), and to Trinidad and Tobago (200 mt at $710/mt), shipped by Usiminas (10,600 mt), Gerdau (1,100 mt) and CSN (200 mt).

Meanwhile Brazil imported 2,900 mt of heavy plates in November, against 1,400 mt in October. 

The origins of the imports were China (2,300 mt at $563/mt), and Europe (600 mt at $1,225/mt), also FOB conditions.


