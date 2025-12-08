US steel exports up 3.6 percent in August 2025 from July

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, monthly steel exports from the US in August this year were up 3.6 percent from July and down 23.4 percent year on year to 585,613 mt. In terms of value, US steel exports in August totaled $1.12 billion, compared to $1.06 billion in July and $1.33 billion in August last year.

Steel exports to Mexico in August were up 0.4 percent compared to July and were down 20.4 percent year on year to 342,635 mt, while exports to Canada were up 4.2 percent month on month and down 33.5 percent compared to August last year to 194,067 mt.

Other top destinations for US steel exports in August included Sweden with 11,307 mt, Brazil with 7,212 mt and Italy with 2,381 mt.

Major steel products exported in August include HDG at 101,665 mt, hot rolled sheets at 51,531 mt, cut-length steel plates at 86,358 mt, cold rolled sheets at 64,227 mt and plates in coil at 32,928 mt.