US steel imports down 16.3 percent in August 2025 from July

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US monthly steel imports in August this year were down 16.3 percent from July and down 21.1 percent year on year to total 1,700,833 mt. In terms of value, US steel imports in August totaled $1.84 billion, compared to $2.19 billion in July and $2.59 billion in August last year.

Top sources for US steel imports in June include Canada with 275,651 mt, Brazil with 243,822 mt, Mexico with 177,450 mt, South Korea with 159,768 mt, Japan with 116,083 mt and Taiwan with 86,593 mt.

By product group, semi-finished imports totaled 408,630 mt in August, down from 490,925 mt in July and 475,111 mt in August last year. Flat product imports totaled 570,504 mt in August, down from 711,500 mt in July and down from 897,699 mt in August 2024. Long product imports totaled 313,019 mt in August, down from 374,307 mt in July and down from 336,581 mt in August last year. Pipe and tube imports amounted to 330,767 mt in August, down from 371,651 mt in July and down from 355,338 mt in August 2024.