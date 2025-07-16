US steel exports up 9.8 percent in May 2025

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, monthly steel exports in May this year were up 9.8 percent from April and down 19.4 percent year on year to 576,544 mt. In terms of value, US steel exports in May totaled $1.08 billion, compared to $1.04 billion in April and $1.28 billion in May last year.

Steel exports to Mexico in May were up 3.1 compared to April and were down 1.7 percent year on year to 335,171 mt, while exports to Canada were up 20.2 percent month on month and down 37.9 percent compared to May last year to 198,796 mt.

Other top destinations for US steel exports in May included Sweden with 5,431 mt, the Dominican Republic with 3,800 mt, the UK with 2,059 mt, the Bahamas with 1,907 mt, and India with 1,551 mt.

Major steel products exported in May include HDG at 103,148 mt, hot rolled sheets at 54,244 mt, cut-length steel plates at 65,937 mt, cold rolled sheets at 61,675 mt, and plates in coil at 29,360 mt.