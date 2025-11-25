China’s medium and heavy steel plate exports up 3.46% in January-October 2025

China’s total export and import volumes of medium and heavy steel plates totaled 8.6939 million mt and 1.0528 million mt in the January-October period this year, up 3.46 percent and down 12.93 percent year on year, respectively, according to the Chinese customs authorities.

In October alone, China exported 830,100 mt of medium and heavy steel plates, down 30.48 percent year on year, while decreasing by 14.06 percent month on month. In the given month, China imported 86,200 mt of medium and heavy steel plates, down 16.87 percent year on year, while decreasing by 29.63 percent month on month.