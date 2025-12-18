Xuan Thien Group partners with Primetals for two new steel production lines in Vietnam

UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies has announced a new partnership with Vietnamese industrial conglomerate Xuan Thien Group covering the construction of two advanced steel production lines to be installed at Xuan Thien Nam Dinh green steel complex in Vietnam.

Primetals stated that it will act as the technology partner, supplying process know-how, engineering services and key plant components for the project. According to the technology provider, the project introduces technical configurations not previously installed in Vietnam, marking a step change in domestic steelmaking capabilities.

Heavy plate production line

Primetals Technologies explained that the first production complex will be dedicated to heavy plate manufacturing. The line will include:

an EAF Ultimate electric arc furnace, designed to enable high raw material flexibility, short tap-to-tap times and reduced specific consumption,

a twin ladle furnace,

a twin vacuum degassing unit,

a continuous slab caster, and

a plate Steckel mill.

According to the plantmaker, this configuration will allow Xuan Thien Group to produce high-quality plate products for demanding applications.

Endless hot rolled coil line

In parallel, a second production line will be constructed to manufacture endless hot rolled coil. Primetals stated that this line will feature:

two EAF Ultimate electric arc furnaces,

two twin ladle furnaces,

two twin vacuum degassing plants, and

Arvedi ESP technology.

The technology supplier noted that the use of Arvedi ESP will enable the production of ultra-thin hot rolled steel products, expanding Vietnam’s downstream steel offering.