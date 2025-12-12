US exports of plates in coil down 2.6 percent in August 2025 from July

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of plates in coil totaled 32,928 mt in August this year, down 2.6 percent month on month and down 23.4 percent year on year. By value, exports of plates in coil totaled $37.84 million in August, compared to $37.79 million in the previous month and $46.96 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most plates in coil to Mexico in August with 26,648 mt, compared to 28,328 mt in July and 33,890 mt in August last year. The other top destination was Canada with 6,142 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US exports of plates in coil in August.