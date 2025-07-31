US cut-length plate imports up 18.0 percent in May 2025

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cut-length plate totaled 33,266 mt in May 2025, up 18.0 percent from April and down 36.8 percent from May 2024 levels. By value, cut-length plate imports totaled $37.9 million in May 2025, compared to $31.8 million in April and $65.3 million in May 2024.

The US imported the most cut-length plate from South Korea in May with 14,744 mt compared to 10,755 mt in April and 19,692 mt in May 2024. Other top sources of imported cut-length plate in May include Canada with 13,800 mt and Sweden with 2,180 mt.