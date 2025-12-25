 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US plates in coil imports up 6.8 percent in August 2025 from July

Thursday, 25 December 2025 11:50:17 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of plates in coil totaled 67,523 mt in August 2025, up 6.8 percent from July and down 14.5 percent from August 2024 levels. By value, plates in coil imports totaled $45.3 million in August 2025, compared to $44.4 million in July and $64.1 million in August 2024.

The US imported the most plates in coil from Canada in August with 25,712 mt, compared to 25,158 mt in July and 47,691 mt in August 2024. Other top sources of imported plates in coil in August include South Korea with 15,010 mt, Brazil with 9,315 mt, the Netherlands with 6,383 mt, and Vietnam with 5,957 mt.


Tags: Plate Flats US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Ex-China steel plate prices remain stable amid weak demand, cold weather

22 Dec | Flats and Slab

Japanese crude steel output down 1.2 percent in November 2025

22 Dec | Steel News

JFE Steel develops 130 mm steel plate for offshore wind power structures

19 Dec | Steel News

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 51, 2025

18 Dec | Flats and Slab

Xuan Thien Group partners with Primetals for two new steel production lines in Vietnam

18 Dec | Steel News

Ex-China steel plate prices move sideways, ample supply and seasonal demand weakness weigh on domestic prices

15 Dec | Flats and Slab

Plate prices stabilize in Turkey, moderate demand seen for Asian material

12 Dec | Flats and Slab

US exports of plates in coil down 2.6 percent in August 2025 from July

12 Dec | Steel News

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 50, 2025

11 Dec | Flats and Slab

Exports of heavy plates from Brazil decline in November 2025

10 Dec | Steel News

Marketplace Offers

Hot Rolled Plate
Thickness:  8 mm
Width:  1,500 mm
Length:  6,000 mm
S 235
SEÇKİN METAL NAK. SAN VE TİC A.Ş.
View Offer
Hot Rolled Slitted Sheet
Thickness:  0.25 - 3 mm
Width:  20 mm
Length:  0 mm
YILDIZ DEMIR CELIK
View Offer
Hot Rolled Plate
Thickness:  8 mm
Width:  1,500 mm
Length:  6,000 mm
S 355 J2 + N
SEÇKİN METAL NAK. SAN VE TİC A.Ş.
View Offer