US plates in coil imports up 6.8 percent in August 2025 from July

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of plates in coil totaled 67,523 mt in August 2025, up 6.8 percent from July and down 14.5 percent from August 2024 levels. By value, plates in coil imports totaled $45.3 million in August 2025, compared to $44.4 million in July and $64.1 million in August 2024.

The US imported the most plates in coil from Canada in August with 25,712 mt, compared to 25,158 mt in July and 47,691 mt in August 2024. Other top sources of imported plates in coil in August include South Korea with 15,010 mt, Brazil with 9,315 mt, the Netherlands with 6,383 mt, and Vietnam with 5,957 mt.