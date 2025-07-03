 |  Login 
US cut-length plate imports down 14.3 percent in April 2025

Thursday, 03 July 2025 02:50:17 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cut-length plate totaled 28,187 mt in April 2025, down 14.3 percent from March and down 53.0 percent from April 2024 levels. By value, cut-length plate imports totaled $31.8 million in April 2025, compared to $35.6 million in March and $74.3 million in April 2024.

The US imported the most cut-length plate from Canada in April with 12,688 mt compared to 11,155 mt in March and 21,358 mt in April 2024. Other top sources of imported cut-length plate in April include South Korea with 10.755 mt and Australia with 2,232 mt.


