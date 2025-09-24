 |  Login 
US exports of plates in coil up 11.5 percent in July 2025

Wednesday, 24 September 2025 03:03:49 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of plates in coil totaled 33,838 mt in July this year, up 11.5 percent month on month and up 2.3 percent year on year. By value, exports of plates in coil totaled $37.8 million in July, compared to $33.7 million in the previous month and $34.8 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most plates in coil to Mexico in July with 28,328 mt, compared to 25,577 mt in June and 24,566 mt in July last year. The other top destination was Canada with 5,074 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) US exports of plates in coil in July.


Tags: Plate Flats US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

