US plates in coil imports up 75.8 percent in May 2025

Wednesday, 30 July 2025 01:07:12 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of plates in coil totaled 100,062 mt in May 2025, up 75.8 percent from April and up 6.6 percent from May 2024 levels. By value, plates in coil imports totaled $70.7 million in May 2025, compared to $40.7 million in April and $87.7 million in May 2024.

The US imported the most plates in coil from Canada in May with 42,304 mt, compared to 33,436 mt in April and 49,367 mt in May 2024. Other top sources of imported plates in coil in May include Turkey with 18,640 mt, South Korea with 9,410 mt, the Netherlands with 7,557 mt, and Japan with 5,093 mt.


