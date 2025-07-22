 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US exports of plates in coil up 27.8 percent in May 2025

Tuesday, 22 July 2025 05:28:03 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of plates in coil totaled 29,360 mt in May this year, up 27.8 percent month on month and down 3.9 percent year on year. By value, exports of plates in coil totaled $34.1 million in May, compared to $27.1 million in the previous month and $33.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most plates in coil to Mexico in May with 24,290 mt, compared to 20,540 mt in April and 19,512 mt in May last year. The other top destination was Canada with 4,832 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) US exports of plates in coil in May.


Tags: Plate Flats US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Ex-China plate prices rise amid domestic support, higher futures prices

21 Jul | Flats and Slab

Plate demand moderate in Turkey, daily business continues in small lots

18 Jul | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 29, 2025

17 Jul | Flats and Slab

US steel exports up 9.8 percent in May 2025

16 Jul | Steel News

Ex-China steel plate prices remain stable

14 Jul | Flats and Slab

Exports of heavy plates from Brazil stable in June

11 Jul | Steel News

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 28, 2025

10 Jul | Flats and Slab

S. Korea extends provisional AD duties on stainless steel plate from China

08 Jul | Steel News

Bengang Steel Plates completes trial rolling of 28 mm Q235C steel

08 Jul | Steel News

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 27, 2025

04 Jul | Flats and Slab