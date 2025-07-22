US exports of plates in coil up 27.8 percent in May 2025

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of plates in coil totaled 29,360 mt in May this year, up 27.8 percent month on month and down 3.9 percent year on year. By value, exports of plates in coil totaled $34.1 million in May, compared to $27.1 million in the previous month and $33.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most plates in coil to Mexico in May with 24,290 mt, compared to 20,540 mt in April and 19,512 mt in May last year. The other top destination was Canada with 4,832 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) US exports of plates in coil in May.