US exports of plates in coil up 3.3 percent in June 2025

Thursday, 21 August 2025 01:07:44 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of plates in coil totaled 30,340 mt in June this year, up 3.3 percent month on month and down 20.2 percent year on year. By value, exports of plates in coil totaled $33.7 million in June, compared to $34.1 million in the previous month and $40.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most plates in coil to Mexico in June with 25,577 mt, compared to 24,290 mt in May and 24,625 mt in June last year. The other top destination was Canada with 4,496 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) US exports of plates in coil in June.


