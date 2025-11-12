Philippines lifts import tariff on tin mill black plate

The Philippine government has officially eliminated import duties on tin mill black plate from all countries, aiming to lower production costs for local food processors and ensure sufficient raw material supply for manufacturers relying on the steel sheet base.

The measure reduces the import tariff on tin mill black plate (TMBP) - a key raw material for manufacturing tin-plated steel used in canned goods - from three percent to zero for a period of three years. The decision follows recommendations from the National Economic and Development Authority and the Tariff Commission, which concluded that the cut would boost competitiveness and consumer affordability.

The office of the president emphasized that maintaining a stable and affordable supply of tin mill black plate is essential to food security and industrial recovery. By reducing costs for canning and packaging manufacturers, the administration aims to prevent further price increases in essential goods, while helping local industries affected by global steel volatility.