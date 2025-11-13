Exports of heavy plates from Brazil increase in October

Brazil exported 21,000 mt of heavy plates in October against 5,500 mt in September, according to SISCOMEX.

The exports of September were destined to Europe (16,100 mt at $615/mt) and South America (4,900 mt at $662/mt), shipped by Gerdau (16,100 mt at $615/mt), ArcelorMittal (2,600 mt at $529/mt), Usiminas (2,000 mt at $806/mt), and CSN (300 mt at $848/mt), FOB conditions.



Meanwhile Brazil imported 1,400 mt of heavy plates in October against 1,600 mt in September.

