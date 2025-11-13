 |  Login 
Exports of heavy plates from Brazil increase in October

Thursday, 13 November 2025 08:55:48 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

Brazil exported 21,000 mt of heavy plates in October against 5,500 mt in September, according to SISCOMEX.

The exports of September were destined to Europe (16,100 mt at $615/mt) and South America (4,900 mt at $662/mt), shipped by Gerdau (16,100 mt at $615/mt), ArcelorMittal (2,600 mt at $529/mt), Usiminas (2,000 mt at $806/mt), and CSN (300 mt at $848/mt), FOB conditions. 
 
Meanwhile Brazil imported 1,400 mt of heavy plates in October against 1,600 mt in September. 
 
The origins of the imports were China (900 mt at $595/mt) and Europe (500 mt at $1,255/mt), also FOB conditions.

Tags: Plate Flats Brazil South America Imp/exp Statistics 

