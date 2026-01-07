 |  Login 
Canada initiates expiry review on heavy plate from Taiwan and Germany

Wednesday, 07 January 2026 15:17:17 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The Canadian International Trade Tribunal (CITT) has announced that it has initiated an expiry review of the antidumping (AD) duty on certain hot rolled carbon steel plate and high-strength low-alloy steel plate from Taiwan and Germany.

The Tribunal will make a determination no later than June 4, 2026, and will issue a statement of reasons by June 19, 2026, on whether the expiry of the orders is likely to result in the continuation or resumption of dumping of the subject goods.

The current dumping margins on the given product from Taiwan and Germany are at 80.6 percent and 68.6 percent, respectively.

The products in question currently fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7208.51.00.11, 7208.51.00.12, 7208.51.00.19, 7208.51.00.22, 7208.51.00.23, 7208.51.00.24, 7208.51.00.25, 7208.51.00.32, 7208.51.00.33, 7208.51.00.34, 7208.51.00.35, 7208.51.00.42, 7208.51.00.43, 7208.51.00.44, 7208.51.00.45, 7208.51.00.52, 7208.51.00.53, 7208.51.00.54, 7208.51.00.55, 7208.51.00.62, 7208.51.00.63, 7208.51.00.64, 7208.51.00.65, 7208.51.00.72, 7208.51.00.73, 7208.51.00.74, 7208.51.00.75, 7208.52.00.11, 7208.52.00.12, 7208.52.00.19, 7208.52.00.82, 7208.52.00.83, 7208.52.00.84, and 7208.52.00.85.


