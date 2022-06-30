﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

UK extends steel safeguard measures, suspends measure on Ukrainian imports

Thursday, 30 June 2022 13:38:32 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

UK international trade secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan has announced that the UK government will extend safeguard measures on five steel categories for a further two years from July 1, 2022 until June 30, 2024, to protect the UK steel sector.

The product categories are tin mill products, non-alloy and other alloy quarto plates, merchant bars and light sections, non-alloy and other alloy wire rod, angles, shapes and sections of iron or non-alloy steel. The UK safeguard measures on 10 steel product categories have already been extended to 2024, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

In addition, the country also increased the quota volume of Category 12A (merchant bars and light sections) taking into account the supply concerns of downstream users.

Meanwhile, the UK government also decided to suspend the safeguard measures for steel from Ukraine for the next two years. It has already reduced all tariffs under the UK-Ukraine free trade agreement to zero to support Ukraine’s economy during the war against Russia. This decision means Ukrainian steel will not be subject to the additional safeguard quotas and duty.


Tags: Merchant Bar Beams Plate Wire Rod Longs Flats UK Europe Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

UK proposes to extend safeguard measures on five categories for further two years

24 Jun | Steel News

Slowdown in Turkey’s steel exports continues in September

17 Sep | Steel News

Nucor nearly doubles earnings in Q2

22 Jul | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output drops in November after rising for two straight months

22 Dec | Steel News

Ukraine’s Metinvest doubles sales network in Russia in H1

24 Jun | Steel News

China’s crude steel ouput rises 26.59 percent in Dec 2009

27 Jan | Steel News

China’s November finished steel output shows strong growth

16 Dec | Steel News

Details of China's finished steel imports and exports in May

02 Jul | Steel News

UK steel safeguard measures may be extended

28 Jun | Steel News

UK reviews AD measures on HRFC from Ukraine, may suspend duties

27 Jun | Steel News