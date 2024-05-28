﻿
Italy’s steel imports from non-EU countries rise in Q1, exports fall

Tuesday, 28 May 2024 15:49:45 (GMT+3)   |   Brescia
       

According to data released by the Italian steel producers association Federacciai, steel trade between Italy and non-EU countries (excluding the UK) in the January-March period this year recorded a downtrend in exports and a slight rise in imports.

In particular, Italy imported 2.466 million mt from non-EU countries, up by 4.4 percent compared to the same period in 2023. Exports, on the other hand, amounted to 779,000 million mt in the first quarter this year, down by 11.3 percent year on year.

Looking closer, imports of long products decreased by 35.4 percent compared to the January-March period of 2023, whereas imports of flat products rose by 9.8 percent. As for single products, imports of rebar fell by 57.1 percent and imports of wire rod fell by 24.2 percent. Imports of merchant bars were down 58.2 percent whereas parallel-flanged beam and other beam imports were up 100 percent and 200 percent, respectively, going from 100,000 mt to 200,000 mt for the first product and from 100,000 mt to 300,000 mt for the second product. Finally, forged bar imports (excluding semi-products) were down 77.8 percent and cold bars and sections were down 40.0 percent, all year on year.

Exports for long products were down by 21.3 percent, whereas flats exports were up by 6.1 percent. The only relevant rises can be found in the exports of coils in general, up 72.7 percent, of other beams, up 40.0 percent, and of electro galvanized sheets, up 50.0 percent, year on year. The most relevant falls were recorded in shipbuilding (-66.7%), rebar (-29.8%), wire rod (-31.9%), and tin plate (-50.0%).

1st manufacturing products recorded a 22.3 percent decrease in imports and a 16.7 percent decrease in exports. On the other hand, 2nd manufacturing products recorded a 4.8 percent decrease in imports and a 2.8 percent increase in exports.

Import-export data for the January-March period of this year are shown in the table below (000/t):

 Product

Non-EU imports

Non-EU exports

Balance

Jan-Mar 2023

Jan-Mar 2024

Y-o-y
change (%) 

Jan-Mar 2023

Jan-Mar 2024

Y-o-y
change (%) 

Jan-Mar 2023

Jan-Mar 2024

Ingots and semi-finished products

619

682

10.2

68

58

-14.7

-551

-624

Longs

178

115

-35.4

202

159

-21.3

24

44

Flats

1,397

1,649

4.7

414

384

-7.2

-1,185

-1,309

1st manufacturing products

148

115

-22.3

360

300

-16.7

212

185

2nd manufacturing products (*)

21

20

-4.8

36

37

2.8

15

17

TOTAL

1,622

1,762

8.6

512

475

-7.2

-1,110

-1,287

(*) Heavy structural shapes and scaffolding material, welded sections, pipe fittings, flanges, checker plate, grit and powder.


