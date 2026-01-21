Spain’s Galmed Steel to provide galvanization services for Stegra’s near-zero-emission steel

Sweden-based green steel producer Stegra has announced that it has entered into a letter of intent with Spain-based Galmed Steel for the provision of galvanization services for low-emission steel products.

The agreement establishes a framework for Galmed Steel to galvanize steel produced at Stegra’s Boden facility, supporting the delivery of near-zero-emission steel to downstream customers.

Focus on automotive-grade coated flat products

Galmed Steel, an independent specialist in hot-dip galvanization based in Sagunto, Spain, focuses on premium coated flat steel products designed to deliver enhanced corrosion resistance. Under the letter of intent, galvanized material processed by Galmed Steel will be supplied to selected customers in the automotive sector.