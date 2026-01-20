Indonesia preliminarily finds dumping on Chinese HRC from WISCO, proposes 17.55% duty

The Antidumping Committee of Indonesia (KADI) has released its preliminary findings in its antidumping investigation into imports of hot rolled coil (HRC) originating from the People’s Republic of China and produced and/or exported by Wuhan Iron and Steel Co., Ltd. (WISCO).

Based on its preliminary findings, KADI concluded that dumped imports of HRC from WISCO caused material injury to the Indonesian domestic industry, and that a clear causal relationship exists. Accordingly, KADI proposed a dumping margin of 17.55 percent ad valorem, equivalent to USD 95.02 per metric ton, for HRC produced and/or exported by WISCO.

The application was filed by PT Krakatau Steel (Persero) Tbk, which represented approximately 63.86 percent of total Indonesian HRC production, thereby fulfilling the standing requirements under Indonesian regulations. KADI noted that other domestic producers either supported the application or did not oppose it.

The products concerned fall under the following Indonesian HS codes: 7208.10.00, 7208.25.00, 7208.26.00, 7208.27.11, 7208.27.19, 7208.27.91, 7208.27.99, 7208.36.00, 7208.37.00, 7208.38.00, 7208.39.10, 7208.39.20, 7208.39.30, 7208.39.40, 7208.39.90, 7208.90.10, 7208.90.20 and 7208.90.90.