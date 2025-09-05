Indonesia launches AD probe on HRC from China’s Wuhang Iron & Steel

The Indonesian Antidumping Committee has announced that it has launched an antidumping duty (AD) investigation into hot rolled coils imported from Chinese producer Wuhan Iron & Steel (Group) Co.

The investigation was initiated following the petition filed by local producer PT Krakatau Posco, alleging that the products in question from China were sold at dumped prices, thereby causing material injury to the domestic industry and a decline in the profits of local producers.

The investigation is scheduled to be completed within 12 months, though it can be extended to 18 months if necessary.

The products currently fall under the codes 7208.10.00, 7208.25.00, 7208.26.00, 7208.27.11, 7208.27.19, 7208.27.91, 7208.27.99, 7208.36.00, 7208.37.00, 7208.38.00, 7208.39.10, 7208.39.20, 7208.39.30, 7208.39.40, 7208.39.90, 7208.90.10, 7208.90.20, and 7208.90.90.