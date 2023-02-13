Indonesia initiates sunset review of AD duties on HRC from seven countries

Monday, 13 February 2023 12:23:52 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The Indonesian antidumping committee (KADI) has announced that it has initiated a sunset review of antidumping duties on imports of hot rolled steel coils originating in China, India, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Taiwan, and Thailand.

The review was launched upon a complaint made by local producer PT Krakatau Steel.

In 2019, Indonesia maintained 0-20 percent antidumping duties on the subject products from the given seven countries.

The products fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7208.10.00, 7208.25.00, 7208.26.00, 7208.27.11, 7208.27.19, 7208.27.91, 7208.27.99, 7208.36.00, 7208.37.00, 7208.38.00, 7208.39.10, 7208.39.20, 7208.39.30, 7208.39.40, 7208.39.90, 7208.90.10, 7208.90.20, and 7208.90.90.