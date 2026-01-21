 |  Login 
China’s steel sheet/plate exports down 2.1 percent in 2025

Wednesday, 21 January 2026 09:50:20 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

China’s steel sheet/plate exports totaled 73.09 million mt in 2025, down 2.1 percent year on year, according to the Chinese customs authorities.

In December alone, China exported 6.65 million mt of steel sheet/plate, increasing by 10.8 percent year on year, while rising by 10.8 percent month on month.

In December, China’s HRC export prices moved up first, edged down later and then rebounded from mid-December, with the highest price level during the month at $478/mt FOB on average from large mills seen during December 16-31, and with the lowest level at $473/mt FOB observed on December 9-15, according to SteelOrbis’ data.


