MERED partners with Emsteel on high-strength steel solutions for construction in UAE

United Arab Emirates-based real estate developer MERED has announced that it has entered into a strategic memorandum of understanding with Emsteel, the country’s largest steelmaker, to formalize cooperation on the application of high-strength reinforcement steel across both existing and future real estate developments in the UAE.

The memorandum of understanding was signed during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, where Emsteel received the Diamond Sustainability Label from the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, highlighting its role in advancing sustainability practices within the UAE’s industrial sector.

Focus on efficiency and sustainable construction

Under the agreement, the two companies will establish a structured framework to assess and pilot advanced steel solutions aimed at improving structural efficiency while supporting more sustainable construction practices.

In parallel, the partnership will also examine new materials and engineering concepts aligned with MERED’s long-term approach to build quality, performance and responsible development.

MERED stated that the partnership with Emsteel forms part of its broader strategy to collaborate with leading industrial and technology partners in order to raise standards and enhance construction excellence in modern real estate development.