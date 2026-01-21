 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > MERED...

MERED partners with Emsteel on high-strength steel solutions for construction in UAE

Wednesday, 21 January 2026 12:22:35 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

United Arab Emirates-based real estate developer MERED has announced that it has entered into a strategic memorandum of understanding with Emsteel, the country’s largest steelmaker, to formalize cooperation on the application of high-strength reinforcement steel across both existing and future real estate developments in the UAE.

The memorandum of understanding was signed during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, where Emsteel received the Diamond Sustainability Label from the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, highlighting its role in advancing sustainability practices within the UAE’s industrial sector.

Focus on efficiency and sustainable construction

Under the agreement, the two companies will establish a structured framework to assess and pilot advanced steel solutions aimed at improving structural efficiency while supporting more sustainable construction practices.

In parallel, the partnership will also examine new materials and engineering concepts aligned with MERED’s long-term approach to build quality, performance and responsible development.

MERED stated that the partnership with Emsteel forms part of its broader strategy to collaborate with leading industrial and technology partners in order to raise standards and enhance construction excellence in modern real estate development.


Tags: Rebar Longs UAE Middle East Construction Decarbonization EMSTEEL 

Similar articles

Brazilian rebar price increases for exports to South America

22 Jan | Longs and Billet

Turkish mills cut rebar prices slightly due to limited sales

21 Jan | Longs and Billet

Local billet prices rise in Egypt, import offers become slightly more workable

21 Jan | Longs and Billet

Hyundai Steel cuts rebar production at Incheon plant as demand weakens

21 Jan | Steel News

Shagang Group keeps local rebar price stable for late January 2026

21 Jan | Longs and Billet

Local Indian rebar prices surge amid aggressive EPC buying, optimism over national budget

20 Jan | Longs and Billet

Qatar prolongs customs duty on rebar and wire rod through 2026

20 Jan | Steel News

Rebar spot offers in Turkey decrease amid adverse weather conditions

19 Jan | Longs and Billet

Local Chinese longs prices down minimally, near-term expectation stable

19 Jan | Longs and Billet

European longs producers try to raise prices, but demand not supportive

16 Jan | Longs and Billet

Marketplace Offers

Deformed Bar
Diameter:  8 - 40 mm
CONARES METAL SUPPLY
View Offer
Deformed Bar
Diameter:  6 - 32 mm
ES ISO 6935-2 2019 B500BWR , ASTM A615 GR 60
YOTTA TRADING
View Offer
Deformed Bar
Diameter:  8 - 32 mm
SHATTAF STEEL IND. CO. LLC.
View Offer