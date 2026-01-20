 |  Login 
Qatar prolongs customs duty on rebar and wire rod through 2026

Tuesday, 20 January 2026 15:37:33 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Qatar has decided to maintain the existing 10 percent customs duty on rebar and wire rod, according to the latest issue of the Qatar Official Gazette, which has published a new set of Amiri decisions and legislative updates related to trade and industry.

The 10 percent duty, which was first introduced in 2024, has now been extended until the end of 2026 under Amiri Decree No. (117) of 2025. The measure continues to cover rebar and wire rod products, including steel bars and rods.

By keeping the duty in force, Qatar aims to protect its domestic steel market, particularly against the risk of aggressive import offers from China, as well as potentially from Iran, although Iranian exports have recently remained limited due to ongoing domestic protests. The extension is therefore viewed as a precautionary step to prevent sudden import pressure in the long steel segment. At the same time, Qatar is not only focused on meeting its domestic rebar requirements but is also seeking to remain active in rebar exports, especially to selected Asian markets whenever competitive pricing opportunities emerge, balancing domestic market protection with external trade flexibility.


