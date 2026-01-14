 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > China's...

China's iron ore imports rise by 1.8 percent to historical high in 2025

Wednesday, 14 January 2026 10:03:56 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In 2025, China’s iron ore imports amounted to a historical high of 1.26 billion mt, up 1.8 percent year on year, according to the latest data released by China's General Administration of Customs (GACC). This means that, even despite the drop of around 40 million mt in crude steel production in 2025, China increased its iron ore imports by 22 million mt, signaling that changing trends and growth in supply of iron ore are gathering pace.

In December last year, China’s iron ore imports totaled 119.65 million mt, reaching the highest monthly volume of the year, up 6.4 percent year on year, while increasing by 8.2 percent month on month.


Tags: China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Ex-Asia billet stable after last week’s increase, buyers start to accept prices

14 Jan | Longs and Billet

Local Chinese stainless steel prices decline for 304 series products

14 Jan | Flats and Slab

Ex-China CRC prices rise further supported by local price increases

14 Jan | Flats and Slab

Local Chinese scrap prices edge up slightly, maintenance outages limit scrap buying appetite

14 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - January 14, 2026

14 Jan | Longs and Billet

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 0.2 percent in early January 2025

14 Jan | Steel News

Lingyuan Steel expects net loss of RMB 1.45-1.67 billion for 2025

14 Jan | Steel News

Ex-China HRC prices show limited movement amid subdued demand

13 Jan | Flats and Slab

Goldman Sachs sees prolonged weak profitability for Chinese steelmakers

13 Jan | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - January 13, 2026

13 Jan | Longs and Billet