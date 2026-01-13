 |  Login 
Fushun Special Steel completes merger by absorbing wholly-owned subsidiary Xinxing Special Steel Plate

Tuesday, 13 January 2026 09:57:28 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

Liaoning Province-based Chinese steelmaker Fushun Special Steel (Fushun Special Steel) has announced that it has completed a merger by the absorption of its wholly-owned subsidiary Liaoning-based steelmaker Xinxing Special Steel Plate.

On January 9, Fushun Special Steel received a notice of registration, approving the cancellation of registration for Xinxing Special Steel Plate, and the industrial and commercial deregistration procedures for the company have been completed.

As previously reported by SteelOrbis, the purpose of the merger is to optimize the company’s management structure, reduce management costs and improve operational efficiency.


