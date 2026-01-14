 |  Login 
Turkey’s CRC imports up 44.6 percent in Jan-Nov 2025

Wednesday, 14 January 2026 11:18:43 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In November 2025, Turkey’s cold rolled coil (CRC), including full hard, imports amounted to 107,047 metric tons, up by 24.1 percent compared to October and up by 86.3 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $62.1 million, increasing by 10.9 percent compared to the previous month and up by 55.6 percent year on year.

In the January-November period of 2025, Turkey's CRC imports amounted to 993,543 mt, up 44.6 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 20.9 percent to $637.39 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s cold rolled coil imports - last 12 months

In the first eleven months of the year, Turkey’s largest CRC import source was South Korea, which supplied 326,705 mt, up 69.9 percent year on year. South Korea was followed by Russia with 292,780 mt, up 90.8 percent year on year, and China with 222,979 mt, up 38.9 percent year on year.

Turkey’s top 10 CRC import sources in the January-November period last year:

Country Amount (mt)          
  January-November 2025 January-November 2024 Y-o-y change (%) November 2025 November 2024 Y-o-y change (%)
S. Korea  326,705  192,346 69.9  41,702  14,883 180.2
Russia  292,780  153,422 90.8  46,666  23,913 95.2
China  222,979  160,579 38.9  7,259  7,013 3.5
Belgium  46,860  28,382 65.1  4,869  2,648 83.8
Spain  31,411  43,977 -28.6  1,973  3,291 -40.1
France  24,459  29,109 -16  2,455  3,305 -25.7
Netherlands  13,760  23,592 -41.7  951  1,087 -12.5
Sweden  10,250  5,625 82.2  595  534 11.4
Germany  9,115  4,461 104.3  138  161 -14.5
Italy  4,165  9,186 -54.7 -  - -

Shares in Turkey’s cold rolled coil imports - January-November 2025


