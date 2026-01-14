Turkey’s CRC imports up 44.6 percent in Jan-Nov 2025

In November 2025, Turkey’s cold rolled coil (CRC), including full hard, imports amounted to 107,047 metric tons, up by 24.1 percent compared to October and up by 86.3 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $62.1 million, increasing by 10.9 percent compared to the previous month and up by 55.6 percent year on year.

In the January-November period of 2025, Turkey 's CRC imports amounted to 993,543 mt, up 44.6 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 20.9 percent to $637.39 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s cold rolled coil imports - last 12 months

In the first eleven months of the year, Turkey ’s largest CRC import source was South Korea, which supplied 326,705 mt, up 69.9 percent year on year. South Korea was followed by Russia with 292,780 mt, up 90.8 percent year on year, and China with 222,979 mt, up 38.9 percent year on year.

Turkey ’s top 10 CRC import sources in the January-November period last year:

Country Amount (mt) January-November 2025 January-November 2024 Y-o-y change (%) November 2025 November 2024 Y-o-y change (%) S. Korea 326,705 192,346 69.9 41,702 14,883 180.2 Russia 292,780 153,422 90.8 46,666 23,913 95.2 China 222,979 160,579 38.9 7,259 7,013 3.5 Belgium 46,860 28,382 65.1 4,869 2,648 83.8 Spain 31,411 43,977 -28.6 1,973 3,291 -40.1 France 24,459 29,109 -16 2,455 3,305 -25.7 Netherlands 13,760 23,592 -41.7 951 1,087 -12.5 Sweden 10,250 5,625 82.2 595 534 11.4 Germany 9,115 4,461 104.3 138 161 -14.5 Italy 4,165 9,186 -54.7 - - -

Shares in Turkey’s cold rolled coil imports - January-November 2025